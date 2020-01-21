PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Press Releases

Cigar Night at Champs

By Sponsored Content
1/21/20 3:00 pm

Champs North Atherton is hosting Cigar Night Thursday, January 23.
Reservations are suggested, however walk-ins will be welcome until capacity is reached.

Event features include three cigars, three bourbons/whiskeys, upscale hors d’oeuvres, free games, liquor & cigar reps on site.

A great event to host clients.

Join the Herf!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Sponsored Content

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Sponsored

Step Afrika!, a Washington, D.C., Dance Company, to Perform Premiere of ‘Drumfolk’

Some of America’s most innovative and influential art has resulted from African Americans transcending oppression and discrimination to communicate their stories. Step Afrika!, the first professional dance company in the world dedicated to the tradition of stepping, will build on that tradition when it performs the world premiere of “Drumfolk” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in Eisenhower Auditorium.

State College Foodies Have Found Their Lunch!

Songs for a Friend: A Celebration to Benefit Our Brother, Mark Ross

University Finally Learns To ‘Keep It Simple, Stupid’ With New Penn State Go App

Penn State Go is far from perfect, but it shows how far the university has come since LionPATH debuted.

Penn State Hoops’ Big Men Embracing Big Ten’s Post Challenges

“I think it’s a lot of fun. I’d rather have a challenge than let everything be easy.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend