Cigar Night at Champs
Champs North Atherton is hosting Cigar Night Thursday, January 23.
Reservations are suggested, however walk-ins will be welcome until capacity is reached.
Event features include three cigars, three bourbons/whiskeys, upscale hors d’oeuvres, free games, liquor & cigar reps on site.
A great event to host clients.
Join the Herf!
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
University Finally Learns To ‘Keep It Simple, Stupid’ With New Penn State Go App
Penn State Go is far from perfect, but it shows how far the university has come since LionPATH debuted.
Penn State Hoops’ Big Men Embracing Big Ten’s Post Challenges
“I think it’s a lot of fun. I’d rather have a challenge than let everything be easy.”
Send this to a friend
Comments