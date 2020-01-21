Cigar Night at Champs

Champs North Atherton is hosting Cigar Night Thursday, January 23.

Reservations are suggested, however walk-ins will be welcome until capacity is reached.

Event features include three cigars, three bourbons/whiskeys, upscale hors d’oeuvres, free games, liquor & cigar reps on site.

A great event to host clients.

Join the Herf!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author