Sexual Assault Involving Four Brothers Reported At AEPi Fraternity House
A student was sexually assaulted by four fraternity brothers at Alpha Epsilon Pi’s house last week, according to an online submission received by University Police Monday morning.
The sexual assault was reported to have occurred sometime on Wednesday, January 15 at the fraternity’s house, which is located at 240 E. Prospect Ave.
The victim and accused brothers remain unknown, as the assault was reported by a third party.
The university and Interfraternity Council didn’t immediately return requests for comment. We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
University Finally Learns To ‘Keep It Simple, Stupid’ With New Penn State Go App
Penn State Go is far from perfect, but it shows how far the university has come since LionPATH debuted.
Penn State Hoops’ Big Men Embracing Big Ten’s Post Challenges
“I think it’s a lot of fun. I’d rather have a challenge than let everything be easy.”
Send this to a friend
Comments