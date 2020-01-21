Sexual Assault Involving Four Brothers Reported At AEPi Fraternity House

A student was sexually assaulted by four fraternity brothers at Alpha Epsilon Pi’s house last week, according to an online submission received by University Police Monday morning.

The sexual assault was reported to have occurred sometime on Wednesday, January 15 at the fraternity’s house, which is located at 240 E. Prospect Ave.

The victim and accused brothers remain unknown, as the assault was reported by a third party.

The university and Interfraternity Council didn’t immediately return requests for comment. We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

