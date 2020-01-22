Free Bourbon Tasting & Cigar Event
On Thursday, January 23rd from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Your Cigar Den in Downtown State College will sponsor a Drew Estate cigar event with Ali Crozier.
There will be tons of free swag and raffle prizes, and huge discounts on all Drew Estate cigars, including ACID and Liga Privada.
We will also have a free bourbon tasting with three different bourbons.
All at no cost!
Your Cigar Den – 127 S Fraser St, State College, PA 16801
