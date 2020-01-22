PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Press Releases

Free Bourbon Tasting & Cigar Event

By Sponsored Content
1/22/20 8:00 pm

On Thursday, January 23rd from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Your Cigar Den in Downtown State College will sponsor a Drew Estate cigar event with Ali Crozier.

There will be tons of free swag and raffle prizes, and huge discounts on all Drew Estate cigars, including ACID and Liga Privada.

We will also have a free bourbon tasting with three different bourbons.

All at no cost!

Your Cigar Den – 127 S Fraser St, State College, PA 16801

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Sponsored Content

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Penn State Alum Appears On Wheel Of Fortune, Donates Earnings To Homeless Shelter

Can I get a…Penn State alum on Wheel of Fortune?

10 Questions With Penn State Athletics Sideline Reporter Hannah Mears

Penn State senior Hannah Mears is an aspiring broadcast journalist who’s honed her reporting skills as a sideline reporter for Penn State Athletics over the past three-plus years.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend