John Urschel To Serve Three-Year Term On College Football Playoff Selection Committee

Penn State football letterman John Urschel was one of three people who were announced as new members of the College Football Playoff’s selection committee on Wednesday afternoon.

Urschel will begin a three-year term on the committee that determines each season’s four-team playoff committee in the spring. He, Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman, and Colorado athletic director Rick George will replace Frank Beamer, Rob Mullens, and Chris Howard on the committee.

NEWS: @wyoathletics AD Tom Burman, @CUBuffs AD Rick George and former All-American OL at @PennStateFball John Urschel named to #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee, while @TheIowaHawkeyes AD Gary Barta appointed chair for the 2020 football season.



More: https://t.co/iS02fUfj0h



pic.twitter.com/75Ns6WEzMS — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 22, 2020



“Tom, Rick and John each bring an exciting breadth of experiences and expertise to the committee,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a release. “All three will continue the CFP tradition of committee members with high integrity and passion for the sport of college football.”

Urschel was an All-American offensive lineman during his time as a Nittany Lion from 2009-2013. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, but the offensive lineman is best known for being the consummate student-athlete during his career.

During his time in Happy Valley, Urschel completed his bachelor’s degree in mathematics with a 4.0 GPA in less than three years. He also got his master’s degree with a 4.0 GPA, and he’s expected to complete his Ph.D in mathematics at MIT this year. Urschel enrolled at MIT after walking away from football after just three seasons with the Ravens to focus on his academic career.

Urschel wrote a memoir — Mind and Matter: A Life in Math and Football — that was published last May and co-authored by New Yorker contributor and author Louisa Thomas. The book explores Urschel’s passions for football and math.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta will be the College Football Playoff committee’s new chairman after Mullens’ three-year term ended. Barta was appointed to the committee last year.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]