Staff Picks: Best Views In Happy Valley

Penn State’s campus is filled with great views. Whether you’re looking to catch a sunrise or sunset, or perhaps even just a place to sit and admire nature’s beauty, there are a variety of locations available to do just that.

It might be ungodly cold outside now, but in a few short months, the weather will turn warm. It’s nice to know where to go before that happens, so you can plan all of your springtime festivities out beforehand.

We asked some of our staffers what their favorite places on campus are to enjoy sunsets, collect some VSCO-worthy shots, or just take in a breath of fresh air. Hopefully, some of our suggestions will help you too.

Sam Brungo: Fraser Street Parking Deck

I personally think State College is very attractive and photogenic. Living here the majority of my life, I’ve had the time to figure out the best places to look upon my little city and take girls on dates when I want to pretend to try be cool and romantic. I have found that some of the coolest views come from the tops of parking garages. The ones on Fraser Street really give you a look at our growing skyline, as well as Old Main and Beaver Stadium, with Tussey Mountain and Memorial Field on the other side. Grab yourself a Snap, pizza and head on up to the parking lot penthouse with someone special.

Colleen Nersten: The Roof Of Ritner Hall

The best view on campus is from the roof of Ritner Hall. Early in the morning, you can see the sunrise over the mountains. At night, the bright lights of Beaver Stadium glow.

It gives a neat perspective that can’t be viewed from the traditional and easily-accessible parts of campus. The best part is that it’s exclusive. You can’t get to this view unless you have swipe access to the building.

Dana Nunemacher: The Wall Behind The Creamery

There’s a lot of walls across campus, but the wall behind the Creamery is THE wall. My LEAP (Shout out to Pride 24) mentor, Maggie, brought my Pride here during our first week of college. We spent plenty of days eating ice cream and doing work together here.

It’s those fun memories that make this wall my favorite place on campus. There’s not too much foot traffic, which makes it pretty quiet. Plus, you get a beautiful view of the Arboretum.

Grab your favorite ice cream and stop by THE wall of Penn State.

Andy Mollenauer: The Roof Of Wolf Hall

There’s no mountain-top view like the unparalleled one at Mount Nittany, but as on-campus views go, this one is the best. For starters, you’re high up enough to see pretty far. Among the highlights of this view are Beaver Stadium and the Millennium Science Complex, the latter of which is especially beautiful during sunrises and sunsets alike.

Ryen Gailey: The Upper Floors Of The Creamery

My favorite view on campus is from the upper floors of the Creamery. I randomly popped up there once for a meeting with someone right around sunset, and I was shocked at how amazing the view was.

Honestly, I was lost up there trying to find where I was supposed to go. If it wasn’t for that confusion, I would have missed the best sunset I’ve ever seen out of a window facing Curtin Road. This is specifically my favorite view because you can see all of campus, and even off to Tussey Mountain and the woods from just this one hidden spot.

Stopping to take a picture of the sunset for Snapchat like I probably did may have caused me to run a few minutes late, but it was so worth it.

Anthony Colucci: Musser Gap Peak

I’m not the biggest Mount Nittany guy. Sure, it’s the ~State~ thing to do and worth at least one trip during your time here, but I find the trail and view underwhelming. Last fall, I hiked the Musser Gap trail, which is just a few miles outside of downtown State College and enjoyed my morning doing it — not to mention the view awaiting me toward the end. Similar to Mount Nittany, you’re looking down at Happy Valley and can pick out several landmarks without as many trees in the way.

What I appreciated most was the unique contrast between downtown State College as it continues to grow and the humble scenery of Centre County surrounding it. That contrast is truly something interesting to think about, given how our community has blossomed.

