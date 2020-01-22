UPUA Invites Students To Share ‘Affordability Stories’ In Video Series

For many students, the reality of debt and all the costs incurred during their time in college can seem crippling.

The University Park Undergraduate Association is trying to find a way to amend that, in part through a video series about the lives of Penn Staters and their financial struggles. Titled “Life of a Penn Stater,” the series will document students’ affordability stories as a way to support UPUA’s efforts to advocate on behalf of students’ financial insecurities.

Are you interested in sharing your Penn State story? Apply here: https://t.co/NGbHOr7v2F pic.twitter.com/kz7B4ERmkw — PennStateStudentGovt (@UPUA) January 21, 2020

“Financial insecurity is a major concern for the student body in many forms,” the application said. “Tuition-based, food, housing, medical expenses, organizational fees, etc.”

If you have any interest in being a part of this video series, you can fill out the form to participate here.

