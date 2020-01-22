PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

UPUA Invites Students To Share ‘Affordability Stories’ In Video Series

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Alexandra Ramos
1/22/20 4:04 am

For many students, the reality of debt and all the costs incurred during their time in college can seem crippling.

The University Park Undergraduate Association is trying to find a way to amend that, in part through a video series about the lives of Penn Staters and their financial struggles. Titled “Life of a Penn Stater,” the series will document students’ affordability stories as a way to support UPUA’s efforts to advocate on behalf of students’ financial insecurities.

“Financial insecurity is a major concern for the student body in many forms,” the application said. “Tuition-based, food, housing, medical expenses, organizational fees, etc.”

If you have any interest in being a part of this video series, you can fill out the form to participate here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Alexandra Ramos

Alexandra Ramos is a senior majoring in digital-print journalism with a minor in English. She's been writing for a long time now and has loved every second of it, and Penn State, as well as her love for her school, has been a huge factor in her life. Catch her probably eating a slice of pizza and probably writing herself into oblivion before senioritis catches up with her.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Alexandra

Will Extra Sleep Help Finals Week? Penn State Professor Weighs In

With finals week right around the corner, the idea of sleep is on every student’s mind, but not always in the cards. Getting a little more than you’re used to should be, though.

The Best Ways To Get Back Home For Thanksgiving Break

From Humble Beginnings To Nearly 20,000 Members, ‘Nittany Nation’ Connects Penn Staters Like No Other

Penn State Alum Appears On Wheel Of Fortune, Donates Earnings To Homeless Shelter

Can I get a…Penn State alum on Wheel of Fortune?

10 Questions With Penn State Athletics Sideline Reporter Hannah Mears

Penn State senior Hannah Mears is an aspiring broadcast journalist who’s honed her reporting skills as a sideline reporter for Penn State Athletics over the past three-plus years.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend