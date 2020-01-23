The Best Of State College Bar Merch
Most people think the best part about turning 21 is being able to legally drink, but that’s entirely not the case.
The best part about turning 21 by FAR is gaining access to the wide variety of bar merch that you can take home and relive your college years with long into adulthood. Also, it lets people know that, yeah — you drink.
We journeyed through the State College bar scene this week and hunted for the best bar merch downtown has to offer. Here’s our list of the top 5 merch spots:
5. Phyrst
Many people are unaware of the secret whereabouts of Phyrst merch because it’s not actually in the establishment itself. It is actually located in Famous Ernie’s, directly above Phyrst and next to Local Whiskey.
In there, you will find a wide selection of the various shirts worn by Phyrst Gals and Guys while on the job, featuring Phyrst shirts in colors like black and pink as well as green shirts perfect for a State Patty’s celebration.
‘Tis cool as feck, indeed.
4. Pickle’s
While the shirt selection at Pickle’s doesn’t compare to the other establishments in this article, the hat selection is practically unmatched.
With its fabled Country Night and its camo hats, it goes without saying that Pickle’s knows its demographic. That cap perfect for completing the huntin’ season ‘fit. Plus, how cool would you look at Country Night with a camo hat from the establishment?
3. Pman
Since
Luckily,
Plus, the shop is set up directly at the entrance to bar, making their merch offerings impossible to miss.
2. Doggie’s
Doggie’s merch is the newest merch on the scene, but the options and quality of their offerings, definitely put them up near the top of the list.
Also, the simple, circular logo is just aesthetically pleasing, making it the perfect kind of logo to slap on as much merch as you can in an effort to make a few bucks on the side.
1. Champs Downtown
I doubt
Also, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a power move quite like selling a “State vs. Everybody” shirt, and then selling a shirt of the Jonas Brothers wearing the “State vs. Everybody” shirt.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
How Penn State Wrestling’s Jarod Verkleeren Is Overcoming Type 1 Diabetes On The Mat
“Everyone’s adversity is different. It can be injuries and stuff like that. For me, it’s focusing on keeping my blood sugar good.”
Penn State Hoops Stays Hot In Big Ten Play, Outpaces Michigan 72-63
The Nittany Lions stayed hot against Michigan on Wednesday night thanks to strong offensive production from several players.
Send this to a friend
Comments