Yetur Gross-Matos, KJ Hamler To Participate In 2020 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge

Penn State football stars Yetur Gross-Matos and KJ Hamler will take part in the 22nd annual State Farm All-Star Football Challenge, the team announced Saturday evening.

Nittany Lions @__lobo99 & @Kj_hamler will be reppin' Team B1G in the 2020 State Farm @AllStarFBall Challenge on Friday, January 31! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Cjpc77FL7j — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 26, 2020

The challenge features 24 of college football’s brightest stars who will be split up into six teams based on their conference. There are four representatives from each conference — the Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC — and a “Wild Card” team made up of players who aren’t from Power Five programs.

Each player will compete in an individual event before each team competes against one another in a full-scale competition. Whichever team has the lowest total time at the end of the timed competitions will take home the gold.

Last season, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley and cornerback Amani Oruwariye represented the Nittany Lions at the event. McSorley wound up winning the quarterback accuracy competition, but the Big Ten narrowly lost the overall contest against the SEC.

The event will kick off at 9 p.m. on Friday, January 31 at AT&T Stadium — familiar territory for these two, who led the Nittany Lions to a 53-39 Cotton Bowl victory on the same turf a few weeks ago.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri