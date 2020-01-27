PSU news by
Award-Winning Penn State Professor To Hold Free Poetry Reading In Foster Auditorium

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Andy Mollenauer
1/27/20 4:05 am

Edwin Erle Sparks Professor Emily Rolfe Grosholz will host a free poetry reading as part of the Mary E. Rolling Reading Series, which has previously brought poets like alumna Vicki Glembocki, and other award-winning poets like Charles Wright and Michael Waters.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 30 in the Foster Auditorium and is open to the public.

As a member of the Center for Fundamental Theory/Institute for Gravitation and Cosmos, Grosholz has published nine poetry books and taught at Penn State for more than 40 years. She was also the recipient of the Fernando Gil International Prize in Philosophy of Science in 2017.

Grosholz’s work deals with the relationships between poetry and math and science, as well as philosophy and various media. Famous poet Mark Jarman once described Grosholz as a “poet of radiant intelligence, patient lyricism, and meticulous craft.”

A list of all 2019-20 readings from the Mary E. Rolling Reading series is provided here.

Andy Mollenauer

Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]

