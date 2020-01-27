Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Amanda Dennis Signs With NWSL’s Houston Dash

Fresh off an NCAA Tournament berth, Penn State women’s soccer goalkeeper Amanda Dennis has signed with the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash.

The San Diego native started in 20 of her team’s 25 matches this season and recording seven shutouts while allowing just 20 goals. Dennis started in all three NCAA Tournament appearances for the Nittany Lions, contributing in wins over Stony Brook and Arizona.

Most notably, Dennis played the hero in a 2-0 loss to the eventual national champion, Stanford. She recorded 12 saves in the defeat.

Dennis played for the Nittany Lions for four years. During her time in Happy Valley, Dennis appeared in 72 total matches and qualified for four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

She’ll join Kaleigh Riehl as the second player from the 2019 Penn State team to enter the professional ranks. Riehl was selected No. 11 overall in the NWSL Draft by Sky Blue FC. Fellow Nittany Lion Ellie Jean signed with FC Nordsjælland earlier this month.

Dennis and Riehl will begin their professional careers in April when the NWSL season begins.

