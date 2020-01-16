PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Kaleigh Riehl Drafted No. 11 Overall In NWSL College Draft, Will Join Sky Blue FC

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
1/16/20 12:42 pm

Former Penn State women’s soccer center back and captain Kaleigh Riehl was the 11th overall pick in Thursday’s NWSL College Draft in Baltimore, and will join Harrison, New Jersey’s Sky Blue FC for the 2020 season.

Riehl, who completed her redshirt senior season in 2019, has lead Penn State’s backline alongside fellow defender Ellie Jean since the program’s 2015 national championship-winning campaign. Jean has joined Danish side FC Nordsjælland.

A technical and tough defender, Riehl is a MAC Hermann Trophy semi-finalist, first and second team All-American, and the NCAA all-time leader in minutes played by a position player. She was called up to the United States Women’s National Team’s ID camp last month.

Riehl will join USWNT star Carli Lloyd and Sky Blue as they attempt to improve on last year’s eighth-place, second-to-last league finish. Riehl should play a significant role in a defense that is in desperate need of reinforcement. She was close to reuniting with former teammate and Penn State star Rocky Rodriguez, who was traded from Sky Blue to the Portland Thorns last week.

Riehl is the newest member of a long list of Penn State women’s soccer draftees. Emily Ogle and Maddie Nolf were both selected in the third round of last year’s draft.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Your Guide To Sorority Formal Recruitment

With formal sorority recruitment beginning, chances are you’re nervous and have a ton of questions. Here is your official guide on how to join a Penn State sorority.

DA: ‘Investigation Doesn’t Substantiate’ Allegations In Humphries Hazing Lawsuit

“As of today’s date, that investigation does not substantiate the serious allegations made. What I mean by that is that the evidence doesn’t mean the high threshold of filing and concluding criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend