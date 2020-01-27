Staff Picks: CATA Stops We Wish Existed

Ah, the Whoop and Bloop. What would we do without them? From the spontaneous snow squalls to the 8 a.m.s in Forum to the fact that sometimes our feet just need a gosh-darn B R E A K, our trusty friends always sometimes have our backs in getting from point A to point B. As handy as the Bloop and Whoop already are, I think we could all benefit from a few extra stops, right?

We asked some of staffers what Bloop and Whoop stops they wish existed. Hopefully, some of our suggestions give you something new to dream about.

Andrew Woodman: Easy Ice Cream Access

I wish there was a Whoop stop in front of the Creamery, the gap between the East Halls stop and Palmer Art Museum is too far. Also, who wouldn’t want to get dropped off right at Pennsylvania’s premier ice cream parlor?

Emma Dieter: West Side, Best Side

Since moving to West College Ave for my senior year, I’ve noticed a significant lack of bus stops on this side of town. When I was an underclassman, Bloop and Whoop stops were everywhere. Now, I have to walk three blocks just to catch one. So, if I could add any stop to the schedule route, I’d bring back the stop that was originally in front of the University Club. It was an easier stop to get to than the one on Atherton, and it’s perfect for those of us living on the west side. I get that there’s construction going on now across from where the stop used to be, but it’s far enough away that I don’t see how it would effect the University Club stop. After all, there’s still a Whoop stop across from what used to the James building. Tea.

Andy Mollenauer: Along Pollock Road Between Willard and Carnegie

If only Pollock Road were open to traffic, this could be possible. The downside of having a class anywhere in this immediate area of campus is that if you’re late, there’s no bus that can drop you off close enough. Since so many students’ classes are in this area, this would make sense if it were feasible.

Michael Tauriello: Seriously, Easy Easy Ice Cream Access

Time and time again, I’m left with a decision to make when I’m whooping back to West Halls – should I stop by the Creamery? Almost every single time, the same thing happens. I’ll abstain from stopping at the Creamery because I just want to get back to my room, but then the bus passes by the Creamery, I don’t see anyone waiting around to buy ice cream, and I become filled with regret. Then, I have to spend two more stops wallowing in how I could have been eating a Death by Chocolate cone. Enter the stop at the curb between the Agricultural Administration building and the Creamery. I can finally fix my consistent mistake of denying myself ice cream!

Anthony Colucci: My Front Door

I don’t ride the buses. I find waiting for them to be frustrating when I can get somewhere on my own two feet and not be stuck in College Ave. traffic. I don’t know how much time I really save by walking, if at all, but I could be convinced to change my ways if CATA added a stop right outside my the entrance to my apartment.

Anthony Fiset: Change The Whole Bloop Route

The Blue Loop should be nothing other than the White Loop in the opposite direction. Who the hell needs to take the bus all the way out to Beaver Stadium on a weekday in the spring? It’s a waste of gas to even run the bus out that way. We are killing the Earth.

Students trying to get to Lot 43 can just take the Bloop to the White Loop Lot 43 stop and walk the rest of the way like adults. And no one should be getting on a bus at Pollock. It’s close enough to College Ave. to just walk to the new Bloop stop by South. This is a far superior version of the Blue Loop, and no one can convince me otherwise.

Grace Cunningham: Loop vs. Scooter

In all honesty, I still don’t know where the Bloop goes and where the Whoop goes. Every time I get on it’s just a shot in the dark. Being a freshman and living on campus, I’m (relatively) close to most places I need to go, so I really don’t take advantage of the loops as much as I should. However, I do sometimes wish that there was an additional mini loop that would take me between Pollock and East. Or maybe I should just invest in a scooter.

