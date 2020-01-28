Penn State Football Signee Curtis Jacobs Upgraded To Five-Star Prospect By 247Sports
247Sports upgraded Penn State football signee Curtis Jacobs to a five-star prospect on Tuesday afternoon.
The recruiting database and news outlet rolled out its final list of five-star prospects for the 2020 recruiting cycle on Tuesday, and Jacobs made the cut as the nation’s No. 24 overall prospect.
Listed at 6’2″ and 220 pounds, Jacobs was a member of an 11-1 McDonogh High School squad during his senior season. The linebacker played a key role for the team by lining up on both offense and defense. Jacobs registered 13 tackles for loss and five sacks on defense, and he also chipped in six touchdown receptions on offense.
The highly-lauded senior was a three-time all-district honoree and is set to join the team in Happy Valley this summer, where he’ll be joined by fellow linebacker recruits Tyler Elsdon and Zuriah Fisher. Elsdon has already enrolled at the university, but Fisher is set to join the team later this offseason.
Since Jacobs has signed his letter of intent Penn State, 2020 will be the third consecutive year in which James Franklin brought a five-star linebacker into the fold. This will also be the third consecutive year in which a former McDonogh player has been part of a Penn State recruiting class. Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher is Penn State football’s most notable McDonogh alumnus, and fellow defensive tackle Dvon Ellies and offensive lineman Will Knutsson also went to the school.
247Sports gave current Nittany Lion linebacker Lance Dixon a similar upgrade last year. Dixon, who made two tackles in three appearances as a true freshman, was touted as a four-star prospect throughout the recruiting process.
