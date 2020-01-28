Penn State Thespians To Shine ‘A Light In The Darkness’ With Annual MasquerAIDS Benefit
The Penn State Thespian Society will perform its annual MasquerAIDS benefit at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2 in Heritage Hall in the HUB. The effort raises money to support those affected by AIDS and HIV in Centre County.
This year’s theme is “A Light in the Darkness” and will include performances that focus on uplifting themes of light, hope, and perseverance through dark times. Performances will showcase all aspects of theatre, including acting, singing, and dancing.
Tickets for the concert are $5 and can be purchased only at the door. All proceeds will be donated to the Centre County AIDS Resource Alliance to provide free testing, treatment, and support for individuals affected by HIV/AIDS.
Thespians has hosted MasquerAIDS annually since spring 2002 to benefit the Centre County AIDS Resource Alliance in addition to their two student-produced main stage shows and one children’s show. The organization will perform its spring musical “Mamma Mia” from March 26-28.
