Penn State Thespians To Shine ‘A Light In The Darkness’ With Annual MasquerAIDS Benefit

The Penn State Thespian Society will perform its annual MasquerAIDS benefit at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2 in Heritage Hall in the HUB. The effort raises money to support those affected by AIDS and HIV in Centre County.

This year’s theme is “A Light in the Darkness” and will include performances that focus on uplifting themes of light, hope, and perseverance through dark times. Performances will showcase all aspects of theatre, including acting, singing, and dancing.

Tickets for the concert are $5 and can be purchased only at the door. All proceeds will be donated to the Centre County AIDS Resource Alliance to provide free testing, treatment, and support for individuals affected by HIV/AIDS.

Thespians has hosted MasquerAIDS annually since spring 2002 to benefit the Centre County AIDS Resource Alliance in addition to their two student-produced main stage shows and one children’s show. The organization will perform its spring musical “Mamma Mia” from March 26-28.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English from Minersville, PA. If you want to know where that is exactly, just google it. She loves musical theatre, volleyball, and Irving's breakfast special. Email all compliments and available internships to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.