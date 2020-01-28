PRSSA To Host Diversity & Inclusion Speaker For Week Of Events
To kick off Black History Month, Penn State’s chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), is inviting award-winning digital-communications professional Brandi Boatner to campus to visit classes and give presentations. Boatner will discuss the importance of workplace diversity and share general career advice.
Boatner is the social and influencer lead for Global Markets at IBM. She had spoken at the Public Relations Society of America International Conference, and often focuses her talks on diversity and inclusion. Last year, she was the keynote speaker at the regional conference hosted by Penn State’s PRSSA chapter.
In addition to Boatner’s class visits, she will deliver an hourlong presentation titled “Diversity & Inclusion: Value Our Differences,” at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 3 in 121 Sparks. She’ll also host an event called “Beyond the Classroom: Secrets Not in the Textbooks,” at the same time on Wednesday, February 5 in 10 Sparks.
Both events are free for students and faculty.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Desk Superlatives
Just like Goldilocks found out, some are too small, while others are too hard. But a special few are juuuust right.
Pickle’s Leads Way In Providing Safe Environment For Patrons With Code-Named Shot System
“Everyone needs to feel safe and secure.”
Send this to a friend
Comments