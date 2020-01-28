PRSSA To Host Diversity & Inclusion Speaker For Week Of Events

To kick off Black History Month, Penn State’s chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), is inviting award-winning digital-communications professional Brandi Boatner to campus to visit classes and give presentations. Boatner will discuss the importance of workplace diversity and share general career advice.

Boatner is the social and influencer lead for Global Markets at IBM. She had spoken at the Public Relations Society of America International Conference, and often focuses her talks on diversity and inclusion. Last year, she was the keynote speaker at the regional conference hosted by Penn State’s PRSSA chapter.

In addition to Boatner’s class visits, she will deliver an hourlong presentation titled “Diversity & Inclusion: Value Our Differences,” at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 3 in 121 Sparks. She’ll also host an event called “Beyond the Classroom: Secrets Not in the Textbooks,” at the same time on Wednesday, February 5 in 10 Sparks.

Both events are free for students and faculty.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Alexandra Ramos Alexandra Ramos is a senior majoring in digital-print journalism with a minor in English. She's been writing for a long time now and has loved every second of it, and Penn State, as well as her love for her school, has been a huge factor in her life. Catch her probably eating a slice of pizza and probably writing herself into oblivion before senioritis catches up with her.