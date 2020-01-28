PSU news by
Report: Jerry Sandusky Denied Reduced Sentencing Consideration Again

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
1/28/20 2:42 pm

Former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky’s request to reduce his 30-60 year prison sentence was denied once again Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Sandusky’s defense and state prosecutors argued Tuesday afternoon whether Judge Maureen Skerda, who took over the case in October, should reconsider his prison sentence.

“This is repeated conduct over a course of years, and the court considered that,” Skerda said, noting the prison term was purposely fashioned to have a significant impact on Sandusky.

Last November, Skerda sentenced Sandusky to the 30-60 year term — the same he originally received in 2012.

Skerda joined the case after Jefferson County Judge John Forador removed himself from the case in September following an “unspecified recent action by the state attorney general’s office.”

Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of sexual abuse in 2012 and is currently serving his term in a state prison at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands.

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

