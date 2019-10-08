New Judge Appointed For Jerry Sandusky Resentencing
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court appointed Judge Maureen Skerda to take over Jerry Sandusky’s resentencing case Monday, according to the Associated Press.
Skerda has served as a judge in Warren and Forest counties since 2005.
Skerda replaces Jefferson County Judge John Foradora, who removed himself from the case last month following an “unspecified recent action by the state attorney general’s office.” Prior to Sandusky going to trial, all Centre County judges recused themselves from the case.
Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of sexual abuse in 2012 and is currently service 30-60 years in a state prison at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands.
Sandusky’s resentencing was originally scheduled for September 23, but was postponed indefinitely. It remains unclear when his resentencing will now take place.
