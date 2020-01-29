The Cutest Penn State Dogs

There really is nothing better than a puppy that bleeds (and barks) blue and white.

Last week, we asked you to dig up some photos of your Penn State pets. The result? We received an array of responses of every dog imaginable rocking Penn State bandanas, posing at the Lion Shrine, and representing the best university in America everywhere from the living room couch to the sandy shores of the beach. We couldn’t help but bask in all the cuteness.

Spoiler alert: you might catch a little case of puppy fever after viewing the photos below.

Oakley, Golden Retriever

This golden loves to tailgate and root on James Franklin and Co. every Saturday in the fall. Seems like the Nittany Lion may have a little competition when it comes to being the team’s cutest mascot.

I mean, how much more photogenic can one get?

Emmett, German Shorthaired Pointer

This majestic looking canine sure is rocking the Penn State bandana. Simply put, we’re absolutely here for it.

Emmett also just so happens to be the proud older brother of a little German Shorthaired pup named Josie. For now, though, we’ll let him have all the attention he deserves.

Bella, Golden Retriever

None of the pictures I’ve ever taken at the Lions Shrine have even come close to competing with this gem.

Oh. My. God.

Barkley The Bulldog

This antlered-wearing force of nature seems like he could give Robert Windsor a run for his money.

Zurg, Black Lab

Zurg is a retired service dog who’s favorite past times are snacking and hating the Buckeyes. Same, Zurg, same.

Kaya, Golden Retriever

Look at that golden, gameday-ready smile!

Gertie, English Bulldog

This pup’s mean mug rivals that of James Franklin, Lamont Wade, and Jake Zembiec. He’d fit right in at Beaver Stadium.

Teddy, Chow/Shephard Mix

Teddy is counting down the days until the Blue-White game, just like the rest of us.

Taz, Boxer Mix

Sun’s out, tongues out.

Jager, Poodle/Australian Shephard

Born and raised on the tailgating fields in State College, this model-like dog loves the beach, hiking, dock diving, and posing for the ‘gram.

Oh, and did I mention he likes to wear hats?

Hudson, Australian Shephard

At just nine months old, Hudson already has a keen fashion sense — not to mention a contagious smile that could light up any room.

Murphy Parsons, Chocolate Lab

Murphy loves watching Penn State sports on television and has even been known to run in circles when Fight On State is played. But more than anything, she likes to vibe — just like Onward State brother Ryan Parsons.

That’s a wrap for this edition of Penn State pups. Keep sending photos of your cute doggos to [email protected] to be featured on our website.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.