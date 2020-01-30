Penn State Fathers Participate In #GirlDad Challenge
After the tragic passing of NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, a lot has been mentioned about Bryant’s love for his five daughters.
ESPN’s Elle Duncan shared a story about an encounter she had with Bryant where he said “If I can have 5 more girls I would. I’m a girl dad.”
This quote has sparked people on Twitter to honor Bryant by tweeting pictures of them with their daughters with #GirlDad. The hashtag was trending on Twitter, with #GirlDads from all over the world showing how proud they are to have a daughter.
Several Penn Staters followed the trend and showed what it means to them to be a #GirlDad, by posting pictures of their daughters. Check some of them out:
