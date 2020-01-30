PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn State Fathers Participate In #GirlDad Challenge

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
1/30/20 4:11 am

After the tragic passing of NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, a lot has been mentioned about Bryant’s love for his five daughters.

ESPN’s Elle Duncan shared a story about an encounter she had with Bryant where he said “If I can have 5 more girls I would. I’m a girl dad.”

This quote has sparked people on Twitter to honor Bryant by tweeting pictures of them with their daughters with #GirlDad. The hashtag was trending on Twitter, with #GirlDads from all over the world showing how proud they are to have a daughter.

Several Penn Staters followed the trend and showed what it means to them to be a #GirlDad, by posting pictures of their daughters. Check some of them out:

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Penn State Hoops Honoring Kobe Bryant With Shirts, Shoes vs. Indiana

As the latest team to honor the late Kobe Bryant, Penn State basketball players remembered with the Black Mamba with a series of tributes before their game against Indiana on Wednesday.

Which Forum Classroom Is The Best (Or Least Bad)?

Four classrooms enter, only one can win. Even though they all probably deserve to lose.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend