Penn State Fathers Participate In #GirlDad Challenge

After the tragic passing of NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, a lot has been mentioned about Bryant’s love for his five daughters.

ESPN’s Elle Duncan shared a story about an encounter she had with Bryant where he said “If I can have 5 more girls I would. I’m a girl dad.”

"I would have 5 more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad."@elleduncanESPN's story about how much Kobe loved his daughters is something special. pic.twitter.com/1KJx17QRjY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020

This quote has sparked people on Twitter to honor Bryant by tweeting pictures of them with their daughters with #GirlDad. The hashtag was trending on Twitter, with #GirlDads from all over the world showing how proud they are to have a daughter.

Several Penn Staters followed the trend and showed what it means to them to be a #GirlDad, by posting pictures of their daughters. Check some of them out:

Could not be more proud to be this amazing girl’s father!! #girldad pic.twitter.com/DyM2mcEpLe — OLine Coach Limegrover (@CoachLimegrover) January 29, 2020

Shoutout to this #girldad who along with teaching me everything I know about sports and staying fit, has been with me to shop for prom dresses, shoes, makeup and everything in between @spyders25 I love you pic.twitter.com/ngoHThxXnh — Micaela McSorley (@micaelamcsorley) January 29, 2020

“A father holds his daughter’s hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever.” #girldad to the one who’s heart I hold.@KyraM00r pic.twitter.com/iEL7JuGKq5 — Coach Joe Moorhead (@BallCoachJoeMo) January 29, 2020

