PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Alumni Hall To Become Roller Rink At Inaugural ‘Final Friday’

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Alexandra Ramos
1/31/20 4:06 am

The Office of Student Activities is starting a new monthly tradition titled “Final Friday” as way for students to wind down and enjoy the last Friday of each month this semester.

The first “Final Friday’ will take place tonight and include escape rooms and a roller rink. It will run from 9 to 11 p.m. in Alumni Hall.

There will be three escape rooms to choose from to test your abilities in a battle of wits. If you don’t have friends to bring with you, you have the option to join with other students and solve the puzzles with them.

The Office of Student Activities will convert all of Alumni Hall into a functioning roller rink, which will be open for anyone to do while waiting for an escape room or if you’re looking for a physical activity or something to do to pass the time.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Alexandra Ramos

Alexandra Ramos is a senior majoring in digital-print journalism with a minor in English. She's been writing for a long time now and has loved every second of it, and Penn State, as well as her love for her school, has been a huge factor in her life. Catch her probably eating a slice of pizza and probably writing herself into oblivion before senioritis catches up with her.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Alexandra

PRSSA To Host Diversity & Inclusion Speaker For Week Of Events

Boatner is an award-winning digital-communications professional and the social and influencer lead for Global Markets in IBM corporate communications.

UPUA Invites Students To Share ‘Affordability Stories’ In Video Series

Will Extra Sleep Help Finals Week? Penn State Professor Weighs In

State College’s Hidden Gems For Fantastic Photo Ops

Tired of taking those cliché photos outside of Old Main? Us too.

Penn State Football Best-Represented College Program In Super Bowl LIV

The biggest football game of the year wouldn’t be complete without a little blue and white.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend