Alumni Hall To Become Roller Rink At Inaugural ‘Final Friday’

The Office of Student Activities is starting a new monthly tradition titled “Final Friday” as way for students to wind down and enjoy the last Friday of each month this semester.

The first “Final Friday’ will take place tonight and include escape rooms and a roller rink. It will run from 9 to 11 p.m. in Alumni Hall.

There will be three escape rooms to choose from to test your abilities in a battle of wits. If you don’t have friends to bring with you, you have the option to join with other students and solve the puzzles with them.

The Office of Student Activities will convert all of Alumni Hall into a functioning roller rink, which will be open for anyone to do while waiting for an escape room or if you’re looking for a physical activity or something to do to pass the time.

