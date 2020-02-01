Penn State Student Seriously Injured After Falling Off Back Of Moving CATA Bus

A Penn State student was seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving CATA bus on Beaver Avenue Friday night.

In a statement, a university spokesperson said it seems Andrew Blender, 22, jumped on the back of a moving CATA bus, at the urging of others, and rode for a distance before falling off. The statement said his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson from CATA said CATA is aware of the alleged incident and that it is under investigation, noting that “safety is of utmost importance.” CATA declined to comment further.

Blender is a fifth-semester student from Philadelphia and in the Division of Undergraduate Studies.

Our thoughts are with Blender and his family and friends during this difficult time, and we wish him a speedy recovery. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

