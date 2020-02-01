PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn State Student Seriously Injured After Falling Off Back Of Moving CATA Bus

Staff | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
2/1/20 1:05 pm

A Penn State student was seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving CATA bus on Beaver Avenue Friday night.

In a statement, a university spokesperson said it seems Andrew Blender, 22, jumped on the back of a moving CATA bus, at the urging of others, and rode for a distance before falling off. The statement said his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson from CATA said CATA is aware of the alleged incident and that it is under investigation, noting that “safety is of utmost importance.” CATA declined to comment further.

Blender is a fifth-semester student from Philadelphia and in the Division of Undergraduate Studies.

Our thoughts are with Blender and his family and friends during this difficult time, and we wish him a speedy recovery. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Malcolm Gladwell Calls For Penn State To Bring Back Joe Paterno Statue At State Theatre Event

“Put the statue back up, because that statue is in honor of someone’s skill, integrity, accomplishments as a football coach. None of those things are in question here.”

Penn State Hoops Honoring Kobe Bryant With Shirts, Shoes vs. Indiana

AEPi Suspension Modified To Allow On-Campus Recruitment Activities

State College’s Hidden Gems For Fantastic Photo Ops

Tired of taking those cliché photos outside of Old Main? Us too.

Super Bowl Bar Deals In State College

We have your back this Sunday.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend