SPA To Host ‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin For Free Lecture

By Ava Brendgord
2/3/20 4:08 pm

Full House actress Jodie Sweetin will speak at the HUB’s Alumni Hall on Thursday, February 27 in a lecture presented by Penn State’s Student Programming Association.

Sweetin is best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in the hit TV sitcom Full House and the recent Netflix reboot Fuller House. In 2009, she published a memoir titled unSweetened detailing her struggles with drug and alcohol addiction following the success of the television series.

Sweetin’s lecture will focus on her battle with addiction in the years following Full House and the strength it took to eventually reach sobriety. She hopes to inspire others to believe in their self-worth and overcome challenging obstacles in life.

Tickets for this lecture will be available starting Tuesday, February 4 and can be picked up in the SPA office located in HUB 226. Students will need to bring their Penn State ID and can receive up to two tickets per ID.

This lecture will begin at 7:00 p.m. and is free admission for all students with a valid Penn State student ID, courtesy of your student fee.

About the Author

Ava Brendgord

Ava is a freshman writer from Houston, TX majoring in broadcast journalism. She loves black coffee, making new friends, and her cute dog that she misses very much. If there's one thing Ava misses most about Texas, its the amazing Tex-Mex food, which central Pennsylvania sadly lacks. Please contact her at @avabrendgord on Twitter and Instagram or email her at [email protected]

