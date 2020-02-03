PSU news by
State College Police Department To Be Reviewed In Community Survey

By Jim Davidson
2/3/20 4:08 am

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) is collecting community feedback on the State College Police Department’s critical policies and procedures, the department announced Friday in a release.

The survey takes a projected 15 minutes to complete, and consists of questions such as “to what extent does the State College Police Department develop relationships with the community?” and “To what extent does the State College Police Department regularly communicate with community members (e.g., websites, e-mail, or public meetings)?”

The IACP is “the world’s largest and most influential professional organization for police leaders” — a not-for-profit, international organization with over 30,000 members.

The State College Borough Council unanimously approved the contracting of the IACP to review the police department’s policies, practices, and procedures last October in the wake of the shooting death of Osaze Osagie. Three law enforcement consultants — Jessie Lee, Sue Riseling, and Mark Lomax.

The review was expected to span approximately six months and cost the Borough $60,000 in reserve funding.

The survey will remain open through February 11, and can be accessed here.

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

