Popular #6abcFTK THON Fundraising Campaign Returns Again

Steffen Blanco | Onward State
By Katie Braun
2/4/20 4:15 am

6abc News will again donate to THON using its popular social media campaign #6abcFTK. For up to 5,000 posts, 6abc will donate $1 to THON for each social media post that contains the hashtag.

Last year, 6abc partnered with Ford in a similar campaign to support THON. Since 2009, the two companies have partnered in fundraising efforts to show their support for THON. In the past, 6abc has also supported THON by live-streaming the event on its website and social media.

THON Weekend kicks off on February 21 and lasts until February 23 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

We dance in 17!

About the Author

Katie Braun

Katie is a freshman majoring in Broadcast Journalism from "just outside of Philly" like every other Penn Stater. She is a massive fan of both the Sixers and Eagles. Unfortunately, lots of frustration comes along with that. Share your tears with her on Twitter @katiebraunn or Instagram @katiebraunn

