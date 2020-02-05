J.U.I.C.E.-y Acronyms We Wish Existed

If you’ve recently attended a Lady Lions game at the Bryce Jordan Center, you’re familiar with the new J.U.I.C.E. incentive.

J.U.I.C.E., or Jacked Up, Insane, Contagious Energy, is designed to get Lady Lions fans hyped and encourage them to be loud, be proud, show respect, and enjoy the game. The fans who show the most J.U.I.C.E. are rewarded with pint-sized juices for their efforts.

However, with the unveiling of one fantastic acronym, we couldn’t help but wonder about the other possibilities that could help hype up crowds and unveil some truths about some Penn State figures.

R.U.S.S.: Russ (Rose) Utilizes Saucy Serves

R.U.S.S. perfectly encapsulates Russ Rose’s game-planning as Penn State women’s volleyball’s head coach. The Nittany Lions erupted for 164 service aces in 2019 and dominated from the service line nearly all season long.

Rose is certainly a big fan of outside hitter Jonni Parker’s thunderous jump serve, which is honestly one of the most powerful displays of athleticism Rec Hall has ever seen. Hopefully, Rose will continue utilizing these saucy serves in 2020 and put together a lineup of all-time serving greats next season.

G.A.D.O.W.S.K.Y.: Guy’s Always Doing Outstanding Work Specializing in Knitting Yarn

Aside from being one of the most fashionable Penn State coaches, Guy Gadowsky is a man of many talents. Although he’s never expressed it, we believe Gadowsky’s knowledge in knitting yarn may be greater than or equal to his hockey abilities. If he knitted me a sweater, I would wear it in a heartbeat.

F.R.A.N.K.L.I.N.: Fans Really Appreciate Neuron-Killing, Intense Noise

This acronym really shows just what the Penn State football fanbase is all about. From Nittanyville winning the Live Más Student Section of the Year contest, to creating a seismic amount of noise that ultimately forced Michigan to call a timeout during the 2019 White Out, we really have it going on. It’s basically irrefutable that Penn Staters have one of the best atmospheres in college football with Beaver Stadium.

C.L.I.M.B.: Chambers Loves Imagining March Buckets

With the season that Penn State basketball is having, this image might become more of a reality. Here’s to finishing the climb strong.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Alysa Rubin Alysa Rubin is a freshman majoring in journalism. She's from the obscure area known as "right outside of Philly" and loves long walks (to her fridge), fun socks, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Alysa also takes pictures sometimes. If you find yourself wanting more dog videos, memes, or Spongebob references, follow @arubin241 on Twitter. If you want to see more of Alysa's life (in squares), follow her on Instagram @arubin.photo.

Penn State Roommates Embark On Pong Table Business Venture “We find it very therapeutic and genuinely have a good time spending time together and being creative.”