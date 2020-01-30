Boom Or Bust: Penn State Coaches’ Outfits

It’s no secret that Penn State is home to many top-tier athletes, which is in huge part thanks to the impressive coaching staff here in Happy Valley. Being a Penn State coach means being in the limelight, and that comes with great pressure and enormous responsibility. Penn State coaches must always strive to look their best, because no one cares that you won a game if you didn’t look good doing it. That’s a fact.

So, we decided to look at some Penn State coaches’ gameday outfits and decide whether they were booms or busts.

Pat Chambers: Boom

One thing I truly appreciate about Coach Chambers is that he is always consistent with his gameday attire. If there’s one thing in this world that I can be certain of, it’s that Pat Chambers will show up to the Bryce Jordan Center in a suit. He rarely changes the look, which makes sense with how well it suits him (pun definitely intended).

The one area, however, that Chambers likes to have fun with is his ties. Here, we have a purple statement tie, and if you look closely you can see that it is embellished with little basketballs and sneakers. Does it get any more perfect than that? I think the tie says, “I’m a softie, but we’re still going to crush you.”

Guy Gadowsky: Boom

Duh. I mean C’MONNN. That windowpane jacket? With the paisley tie? And the red flower pin? Guy Gadowsky is doing God’s work. I wouldn’t peg him as a print-mixer, but the contrasting patterns here really do it for me. He looks effortlessly cool.

The red flower pin, a poppy worn in honor of the Canadian holiday Remembrance Day, adds just a touch of color to the otherwise greyed-out ‘fit. This pop of red brightens up the look, and brings warmth to the cold and dreary ice rink. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear windowpane jackets and paisley ties. This is, without a doubt, a hit.

James Franklin: Bust

Don’t come for me, but this look just isn’t it. There could be so much for. And it’s is proof that you really can’t have it all Sadly, James Franklin is lacking in the wardrobe department. It’s not terrible. it’s just not as fly as some of the other coaches’ outfits we’ve seen.

I mean, just look at how many other people are also wearing khakis in this picture. They’re BORING. And the Penn State windbreaker is just so plain. Coach Franklin could fit right in with the freshmen boys in my English 15 class…aside from the fact that he is bald.

Carolyn Kieger: Boom

Carolyn Kieger always does a great job of subtly incorporating Penn State colors into her game day ‘fits. Here, she still has the blue and white, but she opted for a lighter blue color in order to spice things up. Her lion pride is less in your face, and more of a toned-down-but-still-spirited vibe. She looks put-together, but not too dressed up, so she’s still able to move around freely and get into the game. Honestly, Coach Kieger really popped off. BOOM.

I think what we’ve learned here today is that Penn State has some pretty stylish coaches. But NO ONE (and I mean no one) looks fresher than our very own Nittany Lion.

All in all, Penn State coaches look pretty fire, and now you can sleep easy knowing that your teams are in well-dressed hands.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Grace Cunningham Grace is a freshman advertising major from Chatham, New Jersey. No, she doesn’t know Snooki, and yes, she will fight you if you tell her that Pennsylvania bagels are good. Grace loves buffalo chicken, the Yankees, and Youtube conspiracy videos. Follow her on twitter @gecunningham7 or email her at [email protected] to tell her she sucks.