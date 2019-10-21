‘Mo Bamba’ Makes Beautiful Return To Beaver Stadium

In addition to Penn State football’s nail-biting victory, the highlight of White Out weekend was undoubtedly the return of Sheck Wes’s “Mo Bamba” to Beaver Stadium.

Penn State football Music Man PJ Mullen played the certified hit throughout Saturday night’s game, especially in moments when Brent Pry’s defense needed to make a big stop. Mullen knew that students and even some other fans in the stadium would erupt once they heard Wes’s low hum grip the bleachers.

Mullen found success using the song on the first play of the game, when Jim Harbaugh was forced to call a time out before even running a play from scrimmage.

“When I was piecing it together on top of it being a White Out and people waiting for that moment all year, I knew the place would explode,” Mullen said. “Sure enough, it made Michigan burn a time out and from that point on, we followed the team’s lead to add the cherry on top all night long.”

The 2017 hit was used as rallying cry throughout last season, and the performer even caused a stir in Happy Valley when he opened for Travis Scott this past February. The Nittany Lions danced to the song with the student section after a down-to-the-wire victory over Iowa last season in what’s now known as the Mo Bamba Game after Mullen played it repetitively down the stretch. The team went viral in the process.

Pure energy from Penn State and the student section after hanging on for the win against Iowa. pic.twitter.com/LQJUYYp4lx — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 27, 2018

Some fans weren’t happy with some of the song’s profane lyrics, but there’s no argument that it clearly gets the folks going. The Music Man made even made sure to avoid any swearing in the song.

“I just played the beginning of it because it doesn’t get into the lyrics, which aren’t suitable for Beaver Stadium,” Mullen said. “My plan for us on the production side was to start the first defensive series of the game with the instrumental version of ‘Mo Bamba’ into the Jonathan Sutherland crowd prompt.”

So, as Onward State staff writer Anthony Fiset wrote last year: “Mo Bamba is enough to incite a riot at Beaver Stadium, and that is exactly the kind of energy the team needs.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]