Onward Debates: Will Doggie’s Rival Cafe For Warm Day-Drinking?

Monday’s unseasonably warm afternoon was a tease for the best part of the spring semester: that handful of warm days where you can wander out of your apartment to drink under the sun. Although snow is back in the forecast for this weekend, the nice weather inspired some of our staffers to start thinking about where the best place to spend those beautiful, limited afternoons.

For years, Cafe’s outdoor seating has been a staple of spring days in State College, but the rise of Doggie’s outdoor beer garden last semester started to change the landscape a bit. Two of our staffers debated whether the latter’s rise to fame will challenge the former’s long-standing prominence. Here are their takes:

Matt Ogden: Cafe Will Always Own The Warm Weather Market

I don’t see this as much of a competition for the best outdoor bar. I see Doggie’s’ new outdoor area as a haven for those who don’t get out class until after 4 on a sunny Friday afternoon and are met at Cafe by an incredibly long and slow line. Although this town is (until May) certainly big enough for two popular outdoor hangouts, Cafe will always be king when it’s finally nice enough to sit outside. Nothing will ever beat the quintessential experience of waiting along College Ave. to drink a Miami Beach pitcher.

Also, the Cafe Tea is an iconic and affordable day-drinking go-to, so Doggie’s will have to shell out some DEALS in order to get most Cafe-goers to make the switch.

Anthony Colucci: There’s A New Watering Hole In Town

I don’t think Doggie’s will “replace” Cafe or that tables that were once filled with tea pitchers will now be empty, but I am curious how it’ll become part of the rare warm day routine.

During its first full semester, the beer garden at Doggie’s quickly gained popularity among students and made for one of the more unique bar hangouts with tailgate games and the occasional live performer. Cafe will always have its aux cord and Thursday tea deal, but I believe a new player has entered the game, and I, for one, am split on where I’d head on the first afternoon that’s north of 65 degrees. In years past, I’d say, the consensus was there was only one place worthy of spending such a treat.

At the very least, the competition will at least make for shorter lines at both establishments.

