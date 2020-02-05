Penn State Hoops Fans Want A Jon Rothstein Slogan

Penn State basketball is finally a basketball school and being treated as such.

After the Nittany Lions pulled out their fifth-straight with a huge road win over Michigan State on Tuesday night, plenty of national analysts gave Pat Chambers and Co. some love on social media.

Tonight was another special moment for @PennStateMBB ss they capture a big time road W with a W over @MSU_Basketball in the best conference @B1GMBBall PENN ST no DOUBT will be dancing in @marchmadness — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 5, 2020

However, one analyst in particular is stanning the Nittany Lions extra hard this season: CBS Insider Jon “This is March” Rothstein.

Pat Chambers doesn't have a team that can make the NCAA Tournament.



Pat Chambers has a team that can advance in the NCAA Tournament.



Penn State tops Michigan State in East Lansing.



Nittany Lions are playing for seeding. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 5, 2020

Dear Penn State,



On the heels of your breakthrough season in men's basketball, please consider offering students free ice cream from your world famous creamery after each Nittany Lions' home win.



The buzz around your program would become even more palpable.



Sincerely,



America — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 30, 2020

A dream season is unfolding for Pat Chambers and Penn State.



Nittany Lions improve to 12-2 overall after a hard fought win over Iowa at the Palestra.



One of the best teams in the Big Ten. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 4, 2020

The attention the team has drawn from Rothstein this season has left plenty of fans waiting for the Nittany Lions to receive their own slogan a la “Steve Pikiell. Pounding Nails.” and “Xavier Basketball. Hell in a Cell.”

Hey @JonRothstein when does Pat Chambers get a saying? — Jaret Gold (@JaretGold) February 5, 2020

GIVE US A DAMN SLOGAN ALREADY — AJ Ottomano (@AJOttomano_28) February 5, 2020

When do we get a Rothstein-ism? #ClimbWithUs — David Homanko (@DaveHomanko) February 5, 2020

Can you give us a slogan so we can buy T-Shirts? — John DeRosier (@JohnRDeRosier) February 5, 2020

But a few fans have some suggestions for Rothstein.

Pat Chambers: Tougher on the road than a chain of tires. @JonRothstein — K-Unit (@kk_snacks) February 5, 2020

And so we wait for the ultimate sign that you’ve made it as a basketball school.

