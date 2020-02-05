PSU news by
Penn State Hoops Fans Want A Jon Rothstein Slogan

By Anthony Colucci
2/5/20 11:17 am

Penn State basketball is finally a basketball school and being treated as such.

After the Nittany Lions pulled out their fifth-straight with a huge road win over Michigan State on Tuesday night, plenty of national analysts gave Pat Chambers and Co. some love on social media.

However, one analyst in particular is stanning the Nittany Lions extra hard this season: CBS Insider Jon “This is March” Rothstein.

The attention the team has drawn from Rothstein this season has left plenty of fans waiting for the Nittany Lions to receive their own slogan a la “Steve Pikiell. Pounding Nails.” and “Xavier Basketball. Hell in a Cell.”

But a few fans have some suggestions for Rothstein.

And so we wait for the ultimate sign that you’ve made it as a basketball school.

Anthony Colucci

