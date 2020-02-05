Registration Now Open For 2020 Paterno Family Run

Registration is now open for the 11th annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run on Sunday, April 19. The event will once again coincide with Blue-White weekend.

The 5k portion of the event will start at 11 a.m. and take runners through a scenic route of Penn State’s campus before finishing on the 50-yard line inside Beaver Stadium. An alternate two-mile walk, which also finishes inside the football cathedral, will begin at 11:10 a.m.

Both portions will begin near the Bryce Jordan Center and expect to have more than 3,500 people in total participate this year.

The proceeds from the race will benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania and nearly 20,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The run is presented by the Sheetz family, and it’s raised nearly $150,000 so far with a goal of reaching $450,000 by race day.

You can find more information about the event here.

About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

