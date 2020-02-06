Report: Former Penn State Hoops Guard Tim Frazier Waived By Detroit Pistons

Former Penn State men’s basketball star Tim Frazier was reportedly waived by the Detroit Pistons Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Detroit is waiving guard Tim Frazier, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Frazier signed a one-year deal with Detroit back in July. Up to this point in the season, he averaged 3.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game coming off the bench. His best performance of the season came against the Washington Wizards in December, when he totaled 17 points after shooting 83.3% from beyond the arc.

Before landing in Detroit, Frazier bounced around between several NBA teams including the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, and Milwaukee Bucks. He wasn’t selected in the NBA Draft after graduating from Penn State in 2014 and spent plenty of time in the G League before getting called up to the big leagues.

Frazier signed a deal with the Maine Red Claws — the Boston Celtics’ then D-League (now G-League) affiliate — in 2015 and eventually earned the league’s MVP and Rookie of the Year awards after averaging 16.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game.

Despite serving as an NBA journeyman, Frazier found great success in his college years. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in his junior year after averaging 18.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game with the Nittany Lions.

At this point in time, it’s not clear what the future holds for Frazier’s NBA career. It’s possible he’ll land with yet another team once the league’s trade deadline wraps up Thursday.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

From Mr. C’s To The Basement: A History Of Cheap Long Islands On College Ave. “It was really just paying homage to the Mr. C’s days and the Players’ days and the next thing we knew it took off like wildfire.”