PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

2020 Blue-White Game Slated For Early Afternoon Kickoff

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
2/7/20 4:14 pm

Penn State football’s annual Blue-White spring game is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.

The team previously announced the date of the game back in May 2019 before Friday’s announcement of the kickoff time.

As always, admission for this year’s spring football game at Beaver Stadium is free and open to the public. Fans who had season-long parking permits for 2019 can use their existing permits to park for free, but those who need to buy permits can get theirs for $20. Those permits will be available to purchase beginning on March 2 at the Bryce Jordan Center’s ticket office.

Penn State Athletics said that it’ll release “additional details” about Blue-White weekend in the next few weeks. The university estimates that approximately 61,000 fans filed into Beaver Stadium for last year’s spring game, and the team has drawn crowds of more than 70,000 fans to four of the last six Blue-White contests.

Last year, the spring game kicked off at 3 p.m., but this year’s start time will be a tad earlier. Blue-White actually kicked off at 3 p.m. in each of the last three years after beginning at 2 p.m. in 2016.

Beyond the Blue-White game, Penn State football’s 2020 season will get started against Kent State on September 5 at Beaver Stadium. The kickoff time for that game hasn’t been released yet and likely won’t be unveiled until later this offseason.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Five Penn State Football Players Invited To NFL Scouting Combine

KJ Hamler, Yetur Gross-Matos, Robert Windsor, Cam Brown, and John Reid will all represent James Franklin’s program at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine later this month.

Big Ten Logjam Sets Stage For Thrilling End To Penn State Hockey’s Season

News & Notes From James Franklin’s First Press Conference Of 2020

Children’s Book Highlight Of Lamar Stevens’ Service-Focused Senior Year

“In my four years here, I’ve been surrounded by great people, so this year was really more about me serving instead of just taking everything for what it is. That’s something I’ve taken pride in and focused on a lot more.”

Let Me Be Frank: Riding ‘Shotbun’ In The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Will Be Relished Forever

The Wienermobile is huge, but it looks like a wee little weenie parked in front of Beaver Stadium.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend