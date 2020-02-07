2020 Blue-White Game Slated For Early Afternoon Kickoff

Penn State football’s annual Blue-White spring game is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.

The team previously announced the date of the game back in May 2019 before Friday’s announcement of the kickoff time.

Mark your calendars, Nittany Nation! Kickoff for the 2020 Blue-White game is set for 1:30 PM on April 18.



See you soon



: https://t.co/2ocf6h0qr7#WeAre pic.twitter.com/N0k61qgiRj — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 7, 2020

As always, admission for this year’s spring football game at Beaver Stadium is free and open to the public. Fans who had season-long parking permits for 2019 can use their existing permits to park for free, but those who need to buy permits can get theirs for $20. Those permits will be available to purchase beginning on March 2 at the Bryce Jordan Center’s ticket office.

Penn State Athletics said that it’ll release “additional details” about Blue-White weekend in the next few weeks. The university estimates that approximately 61,000 fans filed into Beaver Stadium for last year’s spring game, and the team has drawn crowds of more than 70,000 fans to four of the last six Blue-White contests.

Last year, the spring game kicked off at 3 p.m., but this year’s start time will be a tad earlier. Blue-White actually kicked off at 3 p.m. in each of the last three years after beginning at 2 p.m. in 2016.

Beyond the Blue-White game, Penn State football’s 2020 season will get started against Kent State on September 5 at Beaver Stadium. The kickoff time for that game hasn’t been released yet and likely won’t be unveiled until later this offseason.

