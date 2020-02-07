PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

NRT To Benefit THON With Show On Saturday, February 8

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Dana June Nunemacher
2/7/20 4:08 am

For the second installment of No Refund Theatre, this week’s show will benefit THON. The group will present “Moreland and Halifax: The Well-Read Detectives.”

The story stars Detective Moreland (Sarah Lala) and Detective Halifax (Xander Conte). The two must work together to solve a case of who is guilty of kidnapping authors and destroying their books. With a library card as their only clue, the two detectives head to the library to see where their mystery takes them.  

“It’s a very wholesome, funny show and teaches the importance of reading and libraries,” said Hope Weltman, the Public Relations Chair for NRT. 

You can catch “Moreland and Halifax: The Well-Read Detectives”  at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 in the HUB. Admission is free. Donations are strongly encouraged.

About the Author

Dana June Nunemacher

Dana June is a freshman from Northeastern PA that is majoring in journalism. She loves unsweetened iced tea and would love to have a debate on how sweet tea is trash. Ask Dana June about storming the field during the 2016 White Out since that was her peak. You can send any memes or ice cream flavor suggestions to @DanaNunemacher on Twitter or email her at [email protected]

