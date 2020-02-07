NRT To Benefit THON With Show On Saturday, February 8
For the second installment of No Refund Theatre, this week’s show will benefit THON. The group will present “Moreland and Halifax: The Well-Read Detectives.”
The story stars Detective Moreland (Sarah Lala) and Detective Halifax (Xander Conte). The two must work together to solve a case of who is guilty of kidnapping authors and destroying their books. With a library card as their only clue, the two detectives head to the library to see where their mystery takes them.
“It’s a very wholesome, funny show and teaches the importance of reading and libraries,” said Hope Weltman, the Public Relations Chair for NRT.
You can catch “Moreland and Halifax: The Well-Read Detectives” at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 in the HUB. Admission is free. Donations are strongly encouraged.
