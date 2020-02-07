RE//BAR Closes, Stage West Set To Open THON Weekend

The short-lived attempt to revive legendary 90s State College bar and concert venue Crowbar has sadly come to an end.

Taking its place will be Stage West, which will be the third venue at 420 E. College in the last year when it opens Friday, February 21.

I know what you’re thinking: “They’re calling a place on EAST College ‘Stage WEST?!’ What gives?”

Well, Stage West is an events venue in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Owner Steve Masterson received an inquiry from RE//BAR owner Mick Dougher about purchasing the venue in January. Masterson decided to take Dougher up on that offer and open a second Stage West here in State College.

“We’re hoping that our concept that found success in Scranton can stick here in State College,” Masterson said.

While RE//BAR focused on a 90s grunge aesthetic and primarily featured rock, metal, and punk bands, Masterson says the acts he will bring to Stage West will be much more eclectic.

“We’re going to host live music of all genres,” Masterson said. “Electronic, alternative, hip-hop, country, you name it.”

Masterson’s plan for a genre-bending venue is already in motion, as their opening weekend lineup kicks off with EDM musician Buku on Friday, February 21, alternative rock band The Clarks on Saturday, and a FREE show featuring ska/punk/reggae band Bumpin Uglies on Sunday.

Stage West also has concerts scheduled featuring rapper Riff Raff, a.k.a. Jody Highroller, The Neon Icon, The Peach Panther, among other pseudonyms, on Saturday, March 21, and Gogo Gadjet on Friday, March 27.

If you bought tickets or were interested in going to a show RE//BAR announced and were worried it’ll be canceled, have no fear. All of RE//BAR’s remaining shows, like Reel Big Fish on March 1, Against Me! on March 17, and Badfish on April 22, will proceed without a hitch.

