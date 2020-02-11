PSU news by
Meet Bubba Clifford, Sean Clifford’s New Puppy & A Rising Social Media Star

Courtesy of Bubba Clifford's Instagram
By Katie Braun
2/11/20 4:06 am

Need something to brighten your day? I bring you Bubba Clifford!

Bubba is Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford’s new puppy who’s quickly becoming a social media star. Although he unfortunately isn’t a big red dog, he is an adorable mix of mastiff, husky, and pit bull. According to his Instagram bio, he also goes by Bubs and Lil Cliff.

golden hour 🌞

“Lil Cliff’s” first Instagram post just went up on Saturday, and he already has nearly 300 followers. He even has follows from some of his dad’s teammates like KJ Hamler, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Zack Kuntz.

By the looks of his posts, it seems that Bubba likes posing for golden hour and playing video games with Clifford. He also seems to already have a doggie friend in Nala Koala Kuntz. He called their latest play date “Best play date ever! Arf”

Saturday morning video games with my dad 😁 #imadawg

If February’s lack of football has you down in the dumps, then be sure to follow @bubbaclifford on Instagram for more wholesome content of yet another very good Penn State pup.

About the Author

Katie Braun

Katie is a freshman majoring in Broadcast Journalism from "just outside of Philly" like every other Penn Stater. She is a massive fan of both the Sixers and Eagles. Unfortunately, lots of frustration comes along with that. Share your tears with her on Twitter @katiebraunn or Instagram @katiebraunn

