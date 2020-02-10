The Cutest Penn State Dogs: Part Two
We just can’t get enough of extremely good boys and girls decked out in blue and white.
Last month, we (selfishly) basked in all the cuteness of your Penn State pups — from Barkley the Bulldog to a smiley Golden Retriever named Oakley.
Whether they were rocking a Penn State Football jersey, reppin’ blue and white on the beach, or posing next to the Lion Shrine, these pups filled our hearts with plenty of happiness and joy.
So much joy, in fact, that it overflowed into a second week of fluffiness. So sit back, relax, and enjoy this week’s edition of Penn State pups.
Mac, Golden Retriever
In what has become a bit of a tradition, we kick this week’s roundup off with Mac, a true golden boy. Mac seems to enjoy tailgating and posing like a true magazine-worthy pup.
Koa, Collie/English Cocker Spaniel
There really is no better place in State College for local pups to hang out. Koa seems to have figured that out.
Cab, Golden Retriever
You can never be too young to be a part of Nittany Nation, and this little guy already seems at home in Happy Valley.
Cab attends home football tailgates, and especially loves long belly rubs from students, naps under the flip-cup table, and everything Penn-State fashion related.
Findlay, Yorkie-Poo
Findlay’s original name stands out among Penn State-themed names, and may remind you of those delicious freshman-year brunches.
She’s also dominating the doggie runway. Findlay has her own Penn State hoodies, bandanas, hair bows, and leash specifically for tailgates. She also likes to bring along her toy beer mug and cider bottle to play with so she fits right in. We’d like to see her at Doggie’s Pub.
Barkley, Golden-Doodle
If there was a Heisman Trophy for cuteness, Barkley would certainly be a front runner.
Tamba, Labradoodle
Named after Penn State legend Tamba Hali, this dog loves to cheer on James Franklin’s squad at every home game and is usually the life of the party at tailgates.
He’s even been to Family Clothesline to be fitted for a custom jersey (Hali’s #91)?
Charlie, Labradoodle
Charlie looks uncomfortable in his hat. You look great, Chuck. Chin up.
Luna, Corgi/German Shepherd Mix
“The sun is shining for once in Happy Valley” – Luna, Probably.
Tito, Golden Retriever
Tito’s expression says finals week. Don’t worry, Tito, fall, and football, are only two seasons away.
London (aka Lulu), Mutt
Lulu likes walks, hanging out by the fireplace with her big sister Riley Davies, and barking at birds in her backyard. Her dislikes include water, vacuums, and the birds in her backyard.
Emmy, Rottweiler
Every day is a good hair day for Emmy — the Jordan Stout of Penn State pups, if you will.
That’s a wrap for this edition of Penn State pups. Keep sending photos of your cute doggos to [email protected] to be featured in our next installment.
