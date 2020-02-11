Penn State Men’s Lacrosse’s Grant Ament Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

Grant Ament received conference offensive player of the week honors for the second consecutive week on Tuesday. The redshirt senior put together a stellar three-goal, five-assist performance in No. 1 Penn State men’s lacrosse’s 19-10 win over Villanova Saturday afternoon.

Grant Ament of @PennStateMLAX is the #B1GLax Offensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/IDVs1VFMhs — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) February 11, 2020

Ament’s performance was an impressive onslaught in and of itself, but was particularly special as the redshirt senior broke the program’s total points record in the victory over the Wildcats. One of his pair of second-quarter goals was good for a new record of 253 career points in the blue and white.

The Doylestown, PA, native is no stranger to shattering records at Penn State. Ament previously broke Gary Martin’s scoring record last season, as well as the record for most assists in a season by a jaw-dropping margin of 52.

The 5’9″, 165-pound attack will aim to continue his history-making ways when his team takes on the Saint Joseph’s at noon this Saturday, February 15 at Panzer Stadium.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Andy Mollenauer Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]

West Beaver Arts Collective Re-Invents What It Means To ‘Jam Band’ “I think what makes us stand out from other people is that we all have so many different personalities, but we all kind of have the same concept of what we’re trying to do.”