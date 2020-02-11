Up & Up Festival Pre-Sale Could Bring TroyBoi To State College

The Monster Energy Up & Up Festival, a nationwide competition in which a select number of schools compete to sell the most pre-sale tickets to win a concert at their school, is back and could possibly bring an EDM festival to State College for the third semester in a row.

The 48-hour pre-sale starts at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11. As a reminder, for Penn State to win, students will need to purchase tickets for $24, but they won’t be charged until their school wins. The seven schools with the most sign-ups will win a concert featuring British EDM superstar TroyBoi.

TroyBoi has been steadily dropping genre-bending electronic music since 2015 and is considered one of the top up-and-coming producers in the London electronic music scene. One of his most streamed songs is a remix of Billie Eilish’s “My Boy.” He’s also collaborated with industry legends Skrillex and Diplo.

The Penn State Up & Up student organization has come a long way since this time last year, when it was just four students with a long-shot dream of hosting a musical festival at Penn State.

According to Penn State Up & Up co-founder Paul Laki, he and his co-founders Kat VanLedtje, Michael Sellers, and Danny Murphy only had three weeks to promote the festival because of how late they entered the competition to bring EDM artist Slushii to Penn State.

“We snuck into the last slot and won the concert,” Laki said. “The following semester, we had more than 50 ambassadors and much more time to plan, so we won the Elephante Fall Festival as well.”

The Up & Up team is now nearing 100 members, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down, according to current director Madi Mortensen.

“We have a large team of ambassadors this semester, so we should have lots of people talking about it and have been doing different brand pairings for giveaways,” she said.

Up & Up has found a welcoming home at the Basement Nightspot, where EDM Nights featuring Up & Up DJs have become a popular staple in Basement’s weekly slot of events.

“We feel that EDM Nights have helped grow the EDM scene in State College and have been able to give our DJs great opportunities for exposure and performance,” Mortensen said. “In addition to tabling during EDM Night, we will also be set up at Frutta Bowls during the pre-sale.”

Although EDM fans packed the Basement last semester for the fall Up & Up show, the Penn State team is expecting an even larger turnout for the spring.

“We have a much bigger team working on aspects ranging from visuals and media production to promotional event and bar coordination,” said Up & Up vice president David Lokman. “We have a bigger experience planned in terms of show and openers involved and we plan on heavily outdoing our shows from the past two semesters.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matthew Ogden Matthew Ogden is a senior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is the cohost of Onward State's podcast, Podward State, and the blog's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

West Beaver Arts Collective Re-Invents What It Means To ‘Jam Band’ “I think what makes us stand out from other people is that we all have so many different personalities, but we all kind of have the same concept of what we’re trying to do.”