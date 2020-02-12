No Refund Theatre To Host Valentine Pageant

Calling all pageant lovers! No Refund Theatre, lovingly known as NRT, will host a Valentine Pageant at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 16 in 111 Forum.

The event will feature NRT club members competing to be crowned club sweethearts. While only club members can compete in the pageant itself, NRT welcomes anyone interested to come check the event out.

“Get ready to laugh and swoon as we find out who has what it takes to be NRTs next top pageant winner,” the event’s Facebook page reads.

Admission to the pageant is $3, which is quite a steal for all of the quality entertainment you can gleam.

But if pageant’s aren’t really your thing, the club will also present their rendition of the show “The Giver” at 8 p.m. from Thursday, February 13 to Saturday, February 15 in the HUB Flex Theatre.

