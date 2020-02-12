PSU news by
News

No Refund Theatre To Host Valentine Pageant

Staff
By Dana June Nunemacher
2/12/20 6:04 am

Calling all pageant lovers! No Refund Theatre, lovingly known as NRT, will host a Valentine Pageant at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 16 in 111 Forum. 

The event will feature NRT club members competing to be crowned club sweethearts. While only club members can compete in the pageant itself, NRT welcomes anyone interested to come check the event out.

“Get ready to laugh and swoon as we find out who has what it takes to be NRTs next top pageant winner,” the event’s Facebook page reads.

Admission to the pageant is $3, which is quite a steal for all of the quality entertainment you can gleam.

But if pageant’s aren’t really your thing, the club will also present their rendition of the show “The Giver” at 8 p.m. from Thursday, February 13 to Saturday, February 15 in the HUB Flex Theatre.

About the Author

Dana June Nunemacher

Dana June is a freshman from Northeastern PA that is majoring in journalism. She loves unsweetened iced tea and would love to have a debate on how sweet tea is trash. Ask Dana June about storming the field during the 2016 White Out since that was her peak. You can send any memes or ice cream flavor suggestions to @DanaNunemacher on Twitter or email her at [email protected]

