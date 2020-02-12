Summers On Allen To Host Public Brainstorm Sessions

The Summers On Allen team will turn to the State College community for input in the coming days.

The initiative, which will turn the 100-block of South Allen Street into a pedestrian plaza for eight weeks beginning May 11, is hosting two informational brainstorm sessions.

The first will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, at New Leaf Initiative in the Municipal Building. The second brainstorm session will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, at 3 Dots Downtown.

“We want to hear directly from the community about what would bring them downtown this summer,” project leader Brad Groznik said in a release. “We’re looking for fun ideas and people who can help make that happen.”

While the majority of Penn State students will have returned home for the summer during Summers On Allen, community members can enjoy “inviting and engaging pedestrian plaza with seating, landscaping, a play area for kids, a small stage for performances and more,” per the release.

The initiative was approved last month by the State College Borough Council, after the proposal was initially rejected last December.

You can sign up for the brainstorm sessions here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons