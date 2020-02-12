Summers On Allen To Host Public Brainstorm Sessions
The Summers On Allen team will turn to the State College community for input in the coming days.
The initiative, which will turn the 100-block of South Allen Street into a pedestrian plaza for eight weeks beginning May 11, is hosting two informational brainstorm sessions.
The first will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, at New Leaf Initiative in the Municipal Building. The second brainstorm session will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, at 3 Dots Downtown.
“We want to hear directly from the community about what would bring them downtown this summer,” project leader Brad Groznik said in a release. “We’re looking for fun ideas and people who can help make that happen.”
While the majority of Penn State students will have returned home for the summer during Summers On Allen, community members can enjoy “inviting and engaging pedestrian plaza with seating, landscaping, a play area for kids, a small stage for performances and more,” per the release.
The initiative was approved last month by the State College Borough Council, after the proposal was initially rejected last December.
You can sign up for the brainstorm sessions here.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
West Beaver Arts Collective Re-Invents What It Means To ‘Jam Band’
“I think what makes us stand out from other people is that we all have so many different personalities, but we all kind of have the same concept of what we’re trying to do.”
We Want To Hear Why You’re Dancing In THON
Dancing in THON 2020? We want to hear to about it!
Send this to a friend
Comments