[Photo Story] Portraits, Polar Bears, & Penises: Students Decorate Walls Of Non-Renovated East Halls

Sammy Stevens | Onward State
By Sammy Stevens
2/13/20 4:00 am

The residents of Curtin, Bigler, and Packer Halls in East have dealt with low ceilings, communal bathrooms, and early construction wake-up calls, but now they can finally reap some benefits from their year-long struggles. Due to renovations that are scheduled to take place during the summer, the inhabitants of these halls in have been given the ~artistic~ opportunity to paint the walls of their dorms. 

Some of the pieces on the walls are demonstrations of the talent that can be found in the halls.

Some others used this artistic opportunity to spice up their own dorm rooms and make those white, brick squares feel more like their own.

Some students got really creative and started to cover the common areas in their favorite memes — and some hidden depictions of male anatomy.

And some works of “art” were just plain random…

… including this height wall in 7th floor Curtin.

And of course, there was some motivation by the elevators.

The residents of Curtin, Bigler and Packer are still allowed to paint their walls until they leave in the spring. Just be sure to, as the director of housing facilities Conal Carr says, keep your works of art “Penn State proud.”

Sammy Stevens

