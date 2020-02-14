Astronaut Bob Hines To Visit HUB February 18
Astronaut Bob Hines will talk about his journey of becoming an astronaut at a lecture at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18 in Heritage Hall. He has a wide range of experience from his time in the United States Air Force to completing the initial astronaut candidate training.
Hines was selected to join the 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class and reported for duty in August 2017 having completed his initial astronaut candidate training. He’s now eligible for a mission assignment.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering from Boston University, a master’s degree in flight test engineering, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, and a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Alabama.
Before his mission of becoming an astronaut, Hines served more than 20 years in the United States Air Force as an instructor pilot, fighter pilot, and test pilot. He has accumulated more than 3,500 hours of flight time in 50 different types of aircraft and has flown 76 combat missions in 3 different aircraft types while supporting contingency operations around the world.
According to NASA, he’s been awarded the NASA Stuart Present Flight Achievement Award, U.S. Air Force Bobby Bond Memorial Aviator Award, Meritorious Service Medal (2), Air Medal (2), Aerial Achievement Medal (2), Meritorious Unit Award, Outstanding Unit Award (12), Combat Readiness Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal Iraq Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Nuclear Deterrence Operations Service Medal and various other service awards.
