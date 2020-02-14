PSU news by
TEDxPSU- Feburary 16, 2020

By Sponsored Content
2/14/20 8:00 am

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – TEDxPSU is a student-run organization that is committed to bringing enlightened talks to the community of State College. Along with this year’s theme, Continuum, Pennsylvania State University will be hosting its 10th annual TEDx Conference in Schwab Auditorium on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.

Tickets will be selling $3 for students and $4 for non-students from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the HUB-Robeson Center. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on Feb. 16.

This year, TEDxPSU will have 10 speakers with a variety of topics. Explorer Will Hunt is a speaker who has explored underground habitats ranging from a 35,000-year-old mine in Australia to the tunnel people living underground in New York City.

Artist Stan Herd is a speaker whose tactics of using earth as his canvas, have allowed him to journey across borders in order to experience what it really means to live as an artist.

Former FBI Special Agent Jim Fitzgerald is a speaker whose linguistics skills gave him a key role in the Unabomber Investigation which eventually led to a Netflix miniseries.

“The mission of the event is to bring together innovative and thought-provoking individuals from the Penn State community and the world to share ideas worth spreading. Using a blend of live talks and pre-recorded videos, TEDxPSU unites the university community and initiates a dialogue about the challenges and opportunities facing our society.”

We offer this wonderful opportunity to the people of State College and welcome anyone who is interested in joining us for Penn State’s 10th annual TEDx Conference.

