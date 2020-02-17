Nittany Lions In The XFL: Week Two Roundup

It was an up-and-down week for Nittany Lions in the newly-launched XFL.

DeAndre Thompkins made his league debut and scored a touchdown, while Matt McGloin struggled after a breakout performance last week and was benched. Saeed Blacknall missed this week’s game due to a thigh injury.

Here’s a closer look at how Nittany Lions fared during week two of the XFL season:

DeAndre Thompkins, DC Defenders

Thompkins shined for the DC Defenders in their 27-0 win over the New York Guardians. He hauled in six receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown, which was a 13-yard strike in the back of the end zone off a pass from former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones.

DeAndre Thompkins is now catching touchdown passes from Cardale Jones, because why not pic.twitter.com/Qkh0koi11j — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 15, 2020

Thompkins missed the first game of the season due to a foot injury, but quickly stoof out as one of Jones’ favorite targets and led the team in receptions. He and the Defenders will take on the Los Angeles Wildcats at 6 p.m. Sunday, February 23.

Matt McGloin, New York Guardians

McGloin had a a nightmare game in the Guardians’ 27-0 loss to the Defenders. He went 8-for-19 for just 42 yards and two interceptions. While talking to a reporter at halftime, McGloin was clearly angered by the performance and said that the team’s entire offensive game plan needed to change.

He was benched shortly after this halftime rant, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be back in the starting lineup next week. The Guardians will face the St. Louis Battlehawks at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 23.

Saeed Blacknall, LA Wildcats

Blacknall did not suit up for the LA Wildcats in their 25-18 loss to the Renegades because of a thigh injury. Blacknall may return next week when the Wildcats take on the Defenders.

