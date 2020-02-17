Penn State Hockey Accepting Student Ticket Donations For THON Families

Penn State hockey student ticket holders who won’t attend the home games against Minnesota during THON Weekend can donate their seats to the families of THON children.

You can fill out the form to donate your tickets here. All you need to do is enter your name, email address, and Penn State ID to give your seat to a THON family. The Nittany Lions’ final home series of the regular season coincides with THON 2020, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday and end at 4 p.m. on Sunday across the street at the Bryce Jordan Center.

This is far from the first time Penn State hockey has partnered with THON to donate money, tickets, and/or stuffed toys #FTK. The team auctioned off its “White Rush” football-themed uniforms to raise money both for THON and Hockey Coaches Care — a charity that supports amateur hockey players in their times of need. The auction started before the Nittany Lions’ game against Notre Dame back on February 1 and ended 11 days later.

Additionally, Penn State holds a teddy bear toss before Christmas as part of its annual THON night. Fans were encouraged to bring stuffed animals and toys to Pegula Ice Arena to throw them on the ice during the second intermission. Every toy thrown on the ice is donated to children battling serious illnesses right on time for the holiday season.

We dance in four!

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

