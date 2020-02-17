PSU news by
Penn State Women’s Soccer’s Julia Dohle Named To USA U-20 Roster

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Otis Lyons
2/17/20 4:04 am

Penn State women’s soccer goalkeeper Julia Dohle was included in the 20-player roster for the upcoming CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship.

The tournament, which will take place in the Dominican Republic between February 22 and March 8, consists of the best teams in North and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. The two finalists will earn a berth to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will take place next August.

Dohle was a backup keeper in her first year at Penn State. The Scarsdale, New York native will fight for the starting role in 2020 after Amanda Dennis signed with the Houston Dash of the NWSL. Prior to ending up at Penn State, Dohle played for the United States in the 2018 U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Dohle will be one of just two goalkeepers on the roster that will travel to the Dominican Republic, and she will compete with UNC’s Claudia Dickey for the job.

The United States will begin its campaign on Saturday against Cuba. Honduras and hosts Dominican Republic complete four-team Group A. The top three squads will advance to the knockout phases, which will feature the final 16 teams.

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

