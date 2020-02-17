Podward State: Season 2, Episode 4

On this week’s episode of “Podward State,” we discuss possible “Rothsteinism” slogans for the Penn State basketball team and then welcome associate editor Will Pegler to break down Penn State men’s basketball more in-depth. We then welcome on senior editor Mikey Mandarino to talk Penn State men’s hockey and then talk to staff writers Dana Nunemacher and Colleen Nersten about their experience riding the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile around State College.

Last but certainly not least, we talk to Penn State Up & Up Festival vice president David Lokman about the history of the EDM festival and the upcoming show in April.

We release episodes of the podcast weekly, and feature discussions about all things Penn State – including sports, news, student life, and entertainment.

You can listen to the new episode below, and can also check out our time-stamped listed of discussion topics on this page, too.

0:00-3:45: Intro (featuring hosts Matt Ogden and Mitch Stewart)

3:45-8:43: Rothsteinisms

8:43-18:55: Penn State Men’s Basketball (featuring associate editor Will Pegler)

19:15–28:52: Penn State Is A Hockey School (featuring senior editor Mikey Mandarino)

28:52–34:43: Oscar Meyer Wienermobile Talk (featuring staff writers Dana Nunemacher and Colleen Nersten)

35:05–43:51: Up & Up Festival at Penn State (featuring Penn State Up & Up vice president David Lokman)

43:51–45:05: Outro

Matthew Ogden Matthew Ogden is a senior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is the cohost of Onward State's podcast, Podward State, and the blog's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

