What Should Penn State Hoops’ Rothsteinism Be?

From “Death. Taxes. Matt Painter” to “Steve Pikiell. Pounding Nails,” CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein has stamped his own personal taglines onto many of the college basketball teams across the country.

As of late, he also has become a big proponent of Penn State basketball, going as far as to call the Nittany Lions “a team that can advance in the NCAA Tournament.”

Pat Chambers doesn't have a team that can make the NCAA Tournament.



Pat Chambers has a team that can advance in the NCAA Tournament.



Penn State tops Michigan State in East Lansing.



Nittany Lions are playing for seeding. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 5, 2020

With that in mind, and with the Nittany Lions’ success so far this year, Penn State fans everywhere have been left asking, “Where is our slogan?“

Here is a stab at what the Nittany Lions’ Rothsteinism should be for the final stretch of the regular season.

1. Penn State. Climbing Mount Everest.

Universal at Penn State, the climb is that ever so “catchy” term that the basketball team has endorsed over the past couple years. Climbing Mount Everest is obviously a testament to just how far this team has come to reach its current standing as the No. 13 team in the country.

2. Penn State. Not Just A Football School.

“We’re a basketball school” has floated around much more this year than usual, and it isn’t being scoffed at. Obviously, Penn State football will always be No. 1 in Happy Valley. However, the little brother that Penn State hoops has been historically seems to have grown up a bit.

3. Penn State Basketball. More Than A Bus Is On Fire.

A knock at one of the most embarrassing and belittling moments as a Penn State basketball fan, that moment is thankfully now in the past. The Nittany Lions six-game win streak is currently the program’s longest in their Big Ten history. Being on fire was a joke. Now it’s reality.

4. Penn State Basketball. Makes The BJC Sound Like MSG.

The Knicks are trash, I get it. However, Madison Square Garden is known as one of the most famous basketball courts in existence. The Knicks are also known for their diehard fans. Coming off the team’s first sellout in almost ten years, being mentioned in the same sentence as MSG should be taken as a compliment. Plus, it rolls off the tongue well.

5. Penn State Basketball. Great O and D But More h.

This season, h-ball is at full effect. Basketball fans in State College need to enjoy every moment of this ride, which hopefully will include a trip to the tournament.

Jared Raggi Jared is a freshman majoring in undecided because he doesn't know what he wants to do for the rest of his life at 18. He is from Roxbury, NJ and is an avid fan of the Yankees and Steelers. If you like mindless, witty content, feel free to follow him on Twitter @jraggi29.

