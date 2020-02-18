PSU news by
Champs Debuts Public WiFi Network

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
2/18/20 4:03 am

Ever thought a Dirty Sprite would make the words flow better while writing a paper?

Champs Downtown is now offering free, public WiFi, the bar announced on Monday. The network, for the time being, is aptly named “Basketball School.”

Living in the year 3000 now with that public WiFi access. Thank @pennstatembb for inspiring our climb!

Manager Dante Lucchesi said his team chose the name “Basketball School” during beta testing earlier this semester, and kept it as the team hasn’t lost since.

“We are just riding that wave, hoping it brings some good juju,” he said.

Lucchesi said he envisions the WiFi being used for academic purposes during the day, but more for social media (read: making TikToks with Jason O and streaming the whole night on Insta Live) at night.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Locust Lane Brewery Offers Specialty THON Beer, Pledges Donations FTK

Locust Lane Craft Brewery now offers a special THON beer and will donate sales of cans, growlers, and crowlers FTK.

Penn State Wrestling At Beaver Stadium? Maybe One Day…

Emily, Sarah Still Among Most Popular THON Dancer Names

THON 101: A Freshman's Guide To Preparing For Your First THON

With THON coming up this weekend, if this is your first time in the stands FTK, you may have a question or two.

'An Experience You Never Forget': Sarafina Valenti Prepares For Third & Final Dance At THON

“You have to take in every little moment, because 46 hours may seem like a long time, but it goes by so fast.”

