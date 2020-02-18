Champs Debuts Public WiFi Network

Ever thought a Dirty Sprite would make the words flow better while writing a paper?

Champs Downtown is now offering free, public WiFi, the bar announced on Monday. The network, for the time being, is aptly named “Basketball School.”

Manager Dante Lucchesi said his team chose the name “Basketball School” during beta testing earlier this semester, and kept it as the team hasn’t lost since.

“We are just riding that wave, hoping it brings some good juju,” he said.

Lucchesi said he envisions the WiFi being used for academic purposes during the day, but more for social media (read: making TikToks with Jason O and streaming the whole night on Insta Live) at night.

