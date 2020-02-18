Registration Open for We Are Weekend
Penn State alumni and friends of all generations are invited to We Are Weekend, a blue-and-white celebration set for June 19-21 at University Park.
Hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association, We Are Weekend features campus walking tours (limited capacity), free campus transportation via shuttle loop, and plenty of opportunities to create new Penn State memories.
Attendees also will receive Penn State giveaways, with several events recognizing the 50th Class (1970).
View the full agenda and learn more here.
